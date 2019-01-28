North West 200 confirms new title sponsors for 90th anniversary races

The 2019 International North West 200 has confirmed new title sponsorship for the 90th anniversary year of the event, with two Northern Ireland companies coming on board for the famous road race.

Leading taxi business fonaCAB and the Province’s largest independent oil distributor, Nicholl Oils will back the event, which runs from May 12-18.

The race will be formally known as the fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils.

Event Director, Mervyn Whyte, said: “We are delighted to welcome fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils on board in this very special year for the North West 200 motorcycle races.

“It is an indication of the event’s prestige that it attracts the support of companies with such major profiles as these businesses.

“Northern Ireland’s major sporting attraction is an annual event that receives global exposure,” he added.

“Everyone involved in the races will work tirelessly to ensure all of our sponsors enjoy and benefit from their involvement in this great event."

William McCausland, Director of fonaCAB, said it was a ‘great honour’ to be involved as one of the title sponsors.

“This is a unique opportunity and a great honour for our company to become one of the title sponsors of such a prestigious international event as the North West 200, especially in its landmark 90th year,” he said.

“The NW200 is the jewel in the crown of the international road racing calendar, bringing the best road racers on the planet to these shores. fonaCAB are delighted to welcome all the teams, competitors and fans to this year’s event.

“Our sponsorship provides us with an excellent opportunity to enhance our commitment to supporting growth and prosperity in the local communities through sport.”

The taxi company has enjoyed a long association with the North West 200, from sponsoring Michael Swann in 1988 to backing current competitors, Lee Johnston, Glenn Irwin, Jeremy McWilliams and Paul Jordan.

Meanwhile, Hugh Nicholl, Managing Director, Nicholl Oils Group, said he was thrilled that his company would play such a key role in the 90th anniversary year of the North West 200.

“We are thrilled to become one of the title sponsors of the NW200 in this its 90th anniversary year,” he said.

“When Mervyn approached us about becoming a sponsor we were delighted that we could help continue the great work of all the people involved with the NW200 to ensure it remains the premier international road racing event.

“Like the NW200, Nicholl Oils, is a business that has been established for a long time in the North West of the Province,” he added.

“Through our commitment to the NW200 in 2019 we are now supporting Northern Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting event.”