Investment in major golfing tournaments on the north coast ‘greatly outstrips’ funding requests for the North West 200, which event organisers feel does not get the credit it deserves for its massive economic and tourism impact.

A deputation from Coleraine and District Motor Club made a recent presentation to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, when it was also highlighted that a mural of 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry is on display in Portrush, while there are no ‘memorable’ tributes to the illustrious history of the North West 200 or the legendary riders who have competed at the event in the ‘Triangle’ area.

Jason Andrews, in charge of the event’s marketing, design and promotion, said the Irish Open – held in Northern Ireland on a rotational basis – attracted 80,000 visitors in 2024 while The Open – last held at Royal Portrush in 2-19 – was worth £45m to the NI economy, according to a study undertaken by Sheffield Hallam University.

The country’s biggest motorcycle race also had a 1.8 billion global media reach, councillors heard.

The North West 200 is worth over £20m to the local economy every year

By comparison, Andrews said the North West 200 generated £20m for the economy annually and delivered ’82,000 bed nights’ in the hospitality sector last year.

“It’s [golf figures] very impressive and I’m not dismissing it, but when you look at what the NW200 brings in every year as opposed to every seven or eight years, I think we can all be very proud of what goes back into the local economy,” he said.

“Investment from NI government greatly outstrips what support the NW200 asks for.

“Over 100,000 visitors come every year and 27 per cent of those are from overseas… and we had a massive 82,000 bed nights in 2024, which is a huge concentration in this borough and an overspill into other areas as well.

“It’s a very unique road racing circuit with spectacular scenery and the event is so popular because of the exciting mass starts and unique in the nature of the circuit.

“We adopted a strapline on a lot of our marketing that talks about No Where Like It - the race and the geography in this beautiful part of the world that we call home.

“There’s a lot more to the event than just racing; racing is what it’s all about and racing is what brings the people here, but there’s a 96-year history and heritage to the event and in a few years’ time we’ll be celebrating its 100th year, and we’ve lots of exciting plans that hopefully we can work together with you on to celebrate that.”

Andrews also said he was ‘astonished’ by the lack of any significant murals or permanent tributes to the North West 200 in the vicinity of the race course.

“I’m astonished as a Northern Ireland resident that in Portrush we have a mural of Shane Lowry because he won the Open and there’s nothing in Portrush that recognises Darren Clarke or Graeme McDowell; and there’s nothing in Portrush in and around the circuit that recognises the history of Brian Reid, the Dunlops – and yes the memorial garden in Ballymoney is brilliant – so I think we’re missing a massive trick,” he said.

“The amount of guys on their motorbikes in the good weather in the summer who maybe meet up in Armagh or Carrickfergus and drive up here and go around the circuit [would like to] to get their photograph taken beside something memorable.

“Armoy have a great gable wall [mural] which is brilliant and we need something that’s accessible to the public.”

NW200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte also felt the event was badly missing out by not having a meaningful photographic opportunity for visitors and fans.

“We’ve a world-class event on our doorstep and people come from all over the world to take photographs,” he said.

“I was in Macau a number of weeks ago and what they put on out there for simple things like taking photographs is unbelievable, whereas with all due respect all we have is a sign at the side of the road.

“We have one of the biggest events in the world… there’s only three major road races in the world now and that’s the North West 200, the TT and Macau.

“The feedback all the time from people who come and visitors is ‘if there’s a monument or somewhere we can take our photographs’.

“Don’t get me wrong, we appreciate all the work that the council does for us and we’ve had really good support over many, many years.

“The contract the council took on to build the course has been a major help because that is a massive amount of work to ensure the course is set up to the safety standards we require.”

A presentation on a five-year sustainability plan for the event to help bolster its future was also given to council.

Andrews said: “The event has a five-year commercial sustainability plan, a yearly business and marketing plan and strong sponsorship and sales revenue; and as much as the revenue and support that the council put in and Tourism NI, 85 per cent of our total income is from commercial revenue.

“It does need capital investment for the future and we’ve been lobbying Stormont for some support there.”

He added: “The key roles in the structure of running the event has changed extensively in the last number of years.

“Mervyn Whyte has obviously been instrumental and a mainstay in growing this event to the size that it is today, but by Mervyn’s own admission he realises that he can’t go on forever.”