North West 200: Race day set to include VE Day commemoration after date clash highlighted

A representative from the North West 200 organisers says he is keen to work with Causeway Coast and Glens council to include VE Day celebrations during race day.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s programme for the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8, which includes plans for a range of activities throughout the borough, will clash with North West 200’s race day.

A draft VE programme includes plans for a range of activities throughout the Borough on May 8, culminating in the lighting of a beacon at the Diamond, Coleraine, at 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it had been noted that road closures will be in place for the North West 200 which ‘may impact on planned activities for VE Day’.

The North West 200 races are set to include VE Day commemorations.

At this month’s subcommittee meeting meeting, North West 200 event director, Mervyn Whyte, said he had been discussing the issue with council’s chief executive, David Jackson, since last October and he was “very keen to be part of the celebration”.

He outlined a number of events that could take place before racing begins.

“We want to work with council to celebrate VE Day, we have a club which is very much the same, and we have a sponsor who feels exactly the same way about it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to think that we would be into racing by 5.30pm on Thursday (May 8) and I thought we could have the National Anthem play, prior to the start of the first race.

“I would also be keen to bring all of our officials, competitors, and team personnel to the front of the grid, and we would have a minute’s silence.

“The exact timing of that I just couldn’t say, because it just depends on how things go. We would close the road at 4.45pm and that could take a bit of time, but we will certainly do it as quickly as we can.

“But our thinking was that we would bring everybody to the front row group prior to playing the National Anthem, a minute’s silence, and then we would kick off in the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We could also maybe have a flypast at 5.15pm, before the start of the race, if there was the opportunity for a plane to back and forward across the road in front of the actual start area, but that’s in the hands of the council.

“We have a number of military vehicles and we have personnel from the club who run a public military event year-on-year on year.