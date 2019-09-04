Northern Ireland race team owner Wilson Craig passes away

Well-known Northern Ireland road racing team owner Wilson Craig has sadly passed away.

The Co. Londonderry businessman worked with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Guy Martin, William Dunlop, Cameron Donald, Keith Amor, Jamie Hamilton, Derek McGee and David Johnson.

His son confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He said: “It is with the deepest sadness that I must announce the passing of my father, Wilson Craig, this morning. The suddenness of this event has left our family both heartbroken and lost.

“He will be remembered as a kind, gentle and generous man, with a passion for motorcycle racing that never dimmed. The sport brought him so much happiness over the years, and we hope that his involvement in the community was able to share some of this joy. His family love him, and miss him terribly.”