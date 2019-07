Sunday's Walderstown Road Races in Athlone were abandoned following the death of a Northern Ireland rider.

The incident occurred in the Senior Support race at the County Westmeath meeting.

A 34-year-old competitor from Northern Ireland was killed in a crash at the Walderstown Road Races in County Westmeath on Sunday. He was airlifted to hospital in Dublin, but sadly succumbed to his injuries. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

The 34-year-old competitor involved was airlifted to hospital in Dublin but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Gardai are investigating the cause of the accident.