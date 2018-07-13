Northern Ireland team Burrows Racing expresses sadness over tragic death of James Cowton

Race team owner John Burrows has passed on his condolences to the friends and family of James Cowton following the tragic death of the Yorkshire rider at the Southern 100 on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who rode for Northern Ireland’s McAdoo Racing team, died following a four-rider incident at Stadium Bends in the 600cc Challenge race, which was the final event of the 2018 meeting.

James Cowton on the McAdoo Kawasaki at the Southern 100.

Lincolnshire’s Ivan Lintin remains in a critical condition following the crash, while Jamie Coward and Mickey Evans have now both been discharged from hospital.

Burrows, who was in attendance at the event as young prospect Davey Todd made his debut at the Billown course, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of James Cowton and Winston and Jason McAdoo of the McAdoo Racing Team.

“We also wish a speedy recovery to Ivan Lintin and we are thinking of Ben and Roy Constable at RC Express Racing. Best wishes also to Jamie Coward and Mickey Evans for a speedy recovery.”

He also revealed that although English rider Todd will compete at the Walderstown road races in County Westmeath this weekend, the team’s senior rider – Derek Sheils – has decided to give the event a miss in light of the recent tragic events that have cast a cloud over road racing.

Cowton’s fatal accident comes after William Dunlop was killed in practice for the Skerries 100 last Saturday, while Manx rider Dan Kneen and newcomer Adam Lyon both lost their lives in separate incidents at the Isle of Man TT.

Burrows said: “Davey will now race at Walderstown this weekend although Derek Sheils has decided to give it a miss after the tragic events of the past few days.”

An update issued by the organisers of the Southern 100 last night said English rider Lintin’s condition remained ‘critical’ and revealed that another rider – Brian Fruidge from Dorset – had suffered a jaw injury following a crash prior to the 600 Challenge race.

The statement said: “Southern 100 Racing are able to provide an update on the conditions of the riders involved in the incident on the Stadium Bends section of the Billown Course on Thursday afternoon of the Southern 100 International Road Races.

“Ivan Lintin has been flown off-Island for further

examination and has undergone an operation on his leg, but remains critical. James Coward and Mikey Evans have both been discharged from Nobles Hospital.

“In a separate incident, prior to the 600 Challenge race, Brian Fruidge, from Poole in Dorset, came off at Church Bends and was taken to Nobles Hospital. Brian has since been flown off Island for further treatment to a jaw injury.

“Southern 100 Racing wish both Ivan and Brian a full recovery and are pleased that Jamie and Mickey have been discharged from hospital and they will both be back to full fitness soon.”

Bradford’s Dean Harrison dominated at the Southern 100 and retained his Solo Championship title on Thursday.

Young gun Todd finished third in the feature race behind Harrison and Lintin to seal his second podium of the week after he finished as the runner-up in tricky conditions in the Corlett’s Trophies 600/1000 race on Tuesday.

Todd said: “We had such a great week and we were over the moon with the results we had, which we topped off with a podium in the main Superbike race on Thursday.

“I had a great battle with James Cowton on the last lap in that race and for the event to end as it did is just so sad.”

Roads close for practice at Walderstown on Saturday from 12:30pm and from 8am on Sunday for racing, when Derek McGee is the favourite at his home event.