“It was a cool feeling when he went past me and he’s the only boy I’d be happy to see pass me!”

​Northern Ireland schoolboy Jack Burrows was in the right place at the right time when he found himself leading MotoGP superstar Marc Marquez on a lap of the Aspar Circuit in Spain over the weekend.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old was participating in some warm weather testing ahead of the first round of the British Talent Cup at Donington Park from May 16-18.

Burrows was riding his Moto3 Honda machine while factory Ducati MotoGP rider Marquez was on a Ducati Panigale V2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dungannon teenager kept his nose ahead of the Spanish motorcycling legend until they reached the start and finish straight, when Marquez powered past on his Supersport machine.

Jack Burrows in action on his Moto3 250 Honda last year at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

It was a special moment for Burrows, whose father John – a former Irish road racer who now runs the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Team – captured the action on camera.

“It was unreal,” said rising prospect Jack.

“Honestly, I thought he would just blow past me to be fair but he passed me on a straight, which was nice – he was patient with me.

“I’m on a Moto3 with 110 less brake horsepower, a much slower bike, but he was really respectful and Alex (Marquez) was the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dungannon schoolboy Jack Burrows with MotoGP superstar Marc Marquez at the Aspar Circuit in Spain

“I knew he was behind me because my Dad pointed at the camera when I went down the start and finish straight, so I knew to just keep my head down.

“It was a cool feeling when he went past me and he’s the only boy I’d be happy to see pass me!”

Burrows took the opportunity to ask Marquez and his brother Alex – first and second in the MotoGP World Championship standings after the first two rounds – to pose for pictures and sign his knee sliders.

“They were really polite and both shook my hand, and when I went up and asked them for a photo there was no problem at all,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They stopped what they were doing and took a photo, and took a minute to talk to you, so I was well pleased.”

A host of Moto2, Moto3 and World Supersport riders were in action at the Aspar Circuit, where Burrows completed a three-day test as his preparations for the new season continued.

He made his debut in the British Talent Cup in 2024 and clinched a dream maiden podium in the wet at Donington Park.

Burrows was racing in England for the first time last year and will be in a much stronger position this season now that he has experience of the circuits on the eight-round calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were there for three days and this was our third trip out,” he said.

“Previously we went to Cartagena for three days at a time but this was our first time at Aspar and it’s some track. There must be something in it if all those boys are going there.

“This year I want to try and be in the points at every round, which I think is reasonable. When you look back to Donington when I went for my second time on the track we'd have been in the points in all three races but I got wiped out in the second one.

“I think going back to the tracks it will definitely be a bit more of an advantage this time, a level playing field for me against riders who had a lot more experience than me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad