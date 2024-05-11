Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s Adam McLean has withdrawn from the North West 200 after colliding with Davey Todd in Thursday evening’s opening Supersport race.

McLean lost the front of his J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki and wiped out leader Todd at York corner on the first lap, ruling both riders out of the race.

The Tobermore man apologised to Todd for the incident and has forced to pull out of Saturday’s races after sustaining a hand injury.

In a post on his Facebook page, McLean said he had made a ‘genuine mistake’ and was not ‘an aggressive rider’.

Adam McLean on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki Supersport machine in qualifying at the North West 200

“An unfortunate end to our North west 200 this year after last night’s Supersport race incident,” McLean said.

“Firstly sincere apologies to Davey Todd, I’m glad he is ok and was able to make it out in the following race.

“I got sucked in with the riders in front and missed my braking marker into York Corner. Mike Browne was already on the outside line to run wide so I had to take the inside line to avoid him and unfortunately collided with Davey.

It was a genuine mistake and not an attempt to pass. I don’t see myself as an aggressive rider, but these decisions are made in a split second and mistakes happen.