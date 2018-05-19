NW200: Alastair Seeley sets new Supersport lap record on way to 23rd win

Alastair Seeley set a new lap record in the Supersport class as he completed the double for his 23rd victory at the Vauxhall International North West 200 on Saturday.

Seeley was in a league of his own as he made a break for it on the fifth lap, quickly pulling a gap of 1.7 seconds over Lee Johnston.

The EHA Racing Yamaha rider then smashed the lap record with a speed of 117.913mph on the sixth and last lap to leave his rivals trailing in his wake.

The Carrick man won by a comfortable 5.5 seconds from James Hillier (JG Speedfit Kawasaki), with Johnston completing the top three.

It was Seeley’s 12th win in the Supersport class as he once again underlined his pedigree around the 8.9-mile Triangle course.

Over the first four laps, the top eight riders were covered by only 1.7 seconds before Seeley decided to make his break in a thrilling race, which was held in perfect sunny conditions on the North Coast.

Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki) was fourth followed by Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda) and Martin Jessopp (Riders Motorcycles Triumph).