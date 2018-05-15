NW200: Alastair Seeley sets pace in damp Superstock session

Alastair Seeley made the most of the final practice session at the North West 200 on Tuesday as he topped the leaderboard in the Superstock class.

In damp conditions, the Tyco BMW rider went 2.7 seconds faster than Michael Rutter on the Bathams BMW after completing six laps, with Manx rider Dan Kneen (Tyco BMW) in fourth.

Michael Dunlop, riding his own MD Racing BMW, was next as he ended the session 4.3 seconds off Seeley’s time as the top four places were filled by the German S1000RR machines.

Dean Harrison was fifth quickest on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki while the top six was completed by Australian rider David Johnson on the Gulf BMW.

James Hillier was seventh on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki followed by Honda’s Lee Johnston.