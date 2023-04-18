In the past, the practice and race programme at Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race has been covered extensively on the station with hours-long live radio broadcasts on the Thursday and Saturday of NW200 race week.

Last year, Michael McNamee and Joel Taggart presented live coverage on BBC Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle of the Thursday evening race programme and the main event on Saturday Sportsound, with analysis provided by Liam Beckett, Geoff McMullan and special guests.

BBC Radio Ulster’s commentary team around the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ circuit in recent years included Richard Petrie, Adrian Coates, Chris Kinley and Dave Moore, with their coverage of the races also broadcast to fans in attendance at the event via the course PA system.

It is understood live radio coverage of the races at this year's North West 200 on BBC Radio Ulster is in the balance.

It is understood the commentary from BBC NI’s live online streaming coverage of the North West 200, provided by Keith Huewen and Steve Parrish last year, may be used as an alternative over the circuit PA system.

Last year, BBC Sport NI extended its broadcast deal with the NW200 until 2026.

The corporation provides live worldwide video streaming of all practice sessions and races online at BBC Sport NI and also broadcast three highlights programmes in 2022, which were also available on the BBC iPlayer.