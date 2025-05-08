Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Davey Todd put himself on pole position for the Superstock races at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 after overcoming some teething issues with his new 8TEN Racing BMW Superstock machine.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sun was shining on the north coast as the qualifying session began for the production-based machines and it was 29-time winner Alastair Seeley who set the benchmark on his SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW as he shot to the top of the leaderboard.

The Carrickfergus man, who missed the event in 2024 due to a lack of competitive machinery, remained at the summit until late in the session, when Todd – last year’s double Superstock race winner – fired in a lap of 123.19mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saltburn rider had to wait while his team worked on an issue with his German machine before having the chance to up the ante and he made it count once the problem had been resolved.

8TEN Racing BMW riders Davey Todd (right) and Peter Hickman were first and third respectively in Superstock qualifying at the North West 200 on Thursday. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

However, Todd was only half-a-second ahead of Seeley, who is gunning for his 30th win at the NW200.

The 45-year-old lapped at 122.949mph and will be feeling confident ahead of Thursday evening’s races.

In third, Peter Hickman spent plenty of time around the 8.9-mile course on his 8TEN Racing BMW, lapping at 122.008mph, which left him around 2.5s off team-mate Todd’s time of 4m 22.131s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Harrison was next on his Honda Racing UK Fireblade (121.688mph) with Michael Dunlop (MD Racing BMW) in fourth.

Dunlop did five laps on his new M1000RR with the Ballymoney man recording a best speed of 121.399mph.

Jamie Coward (KTS Racing BMW powered by Stanley Stewart) was fifth ahead of MLav Racing rider Mike Browne on his BMW and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2).

Browne’s MLav Racing team-mate Ian Hutchinson and six-time NW200 winner John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) completed the top ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Superstock riders were out to make up for lost time on Thursday after Wednesday’s session was lost due to a series of red flag delays for oil and an accident in Supersport qualifying.

SUPERSTOCK QUALIFYING

1 Davey Todd (BMW) 123.19mph

2 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 122.949mph

3 Peter Hickman (BMW) 122.008mph

4 Dean Harrison (Honda) 121.668mph

5 Michael Dunlop (BMW) 121.399mph

6 Jamie Coward (BMW) 121.387mph

7 Mike Browne (BMW) 121.113mph

8 Paul Jordan (Honda) 120.980mph

9 Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 120.836mph