NW200: Davey Todd seals Superstock top spot in qualifying from record winner Alastair Seeley
The sun was shining on the north coast as the qualifying session began for the production-based machines and it was 29-time winner Alastair Seeley who set the benchmark on his SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW as he shot to the top of the leaderboard.
The Carrickfergus man, who missed the event in 2024 due to a lack of competitive machinery, remained at the summit until late in the session, when Todd – last year’s double Superstock race winner – fired in a lap of 123.19mph.
The Saltburn rider had to wait while his team worked on an issue with his German machine before having the chance to up the ante and he made it count once the problem had been resolved.
However, Todd was only half-a-second ahead of Seeley, who is gunning for his 30th win at the NW200.
The 45-year-old lapped at 122.949mph and will be feeling confident ahead of Thursday evening’s races.
In third, Peter Hickman spent plenty of time around the 8.9-mile course on his 8TEN Racing BMW, lapping at 122.008mph, which left him around 2.5s off team-mate Todd’s time of 4m 22.131s.
Dean Harrison was next on his Honda Racing UK Fireblade (121.688mph) with Michael Dunlop (MD Racing BMW) in fourth.
Dunlop did five laps on his new M1000RR with the Ballymoney man recording a best speed of 121.399mph.
Jamie Coward (KTS Racing BMW powered by Stanley Stewart) was fifth ahead of MLav Racing rider Mike Browne on his BMW and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda by Prosper2).
Browne’s MLav Racing team-mate Ian Hutchinson and six-time NW200 winner John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) completed the top ten.
The Superstock riders were out to make up for lost time on Thursday after Wednesday’s session was lost due to a series of red flag delays for oil and an accident in Supersport qualifying.
SUPERSTOCK QUALIFYING
1 Davey Todd (BMW) 123.19mph
2 Alastair Seeley (BMW) 122.949mph
3 Peter Hickman (BMW) 122.008mph
4 Dean Harrison (Honda) 121.668mph
5 Michael Dunlop (BMW) 121.399mph
6 Jamie Coward (BMW) 121.387mph
7 Mike Browne (BMW) 121.113mph
8 Paul Jordan (Honda) 120.980mph
9 Ian Hutchinson (BMW) 120.836mph
10 John McGuinness (Honda) 120.729mph
