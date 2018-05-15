NW200: Family of Robert Dunlop organise tribute lap to mark 10th anniversary of his death

The family of Robert Dunlop have organised a commemorative lap around the North West 200 course, which will take place on Wednesday evening.

The Ballymoney legend was tragically killed following a crash in practice at the event on May 15, 2008.

Participants are asked to assemble at the West Strand car park in Portrush from 6.30pm for sign-on.

A 15-time winner around the 8.9-mile course, Dunlop is regarded by many as the best rider ever to race at the event.

Some members of Robert’s family will be in attendance to participate in the tribute lap, which will be guided by outriders and marshals.

Special certificates, provided by the Robert’s family, will be given to participants upon completion of the lap.

Those taking part are asked to make a donation to the Injured Riders Fund and will have the chance to do at one of the collection points along the route.

Robert’s family have also commissioned special limited edition commemorative badges and wristbands, which will be available to purchase in the North West paddock this week.

The net proceeds raised through sales of the mementos will go towards the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.