NW200: Ian Hutchinson targets injury comeback at Triangle meeting

Ian Hutchinson is targeting the North West 200 for his road racing comeback from injury.

The 16-time Isle of Man TT winner has had the external fixator removed from his leg and has rode the Honda Racing Fireblade at Mallory Park.

Hutchinson, who forms a new-look line-up at Honda Racing this year with Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston for the international road races, has been in a race against time to be fit for the start of the main season.

He identified the end of April as his ‘unofficial cut-off point’ but after having the cage removed from his leg, the 38-year-old appears to be on track to return to the North West and Isle of Man TT.

Practice for the North West 200 gets underway on Tuesday, May 15.