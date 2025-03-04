NW200 plans tributes in memory of Joey Dunlop as 25th anniversary of road racing legend's tragic death approaches
The 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula One World Champion lost his life in a crash while racing in Tallinn on July 2, 2000.
Joey, who won 13 races around the ‘Triangle’ course on the north coast, is one of Ulster’s most revered sportsmen.
To commemorate his passing almost a quarter of a century ago, the NW200 organisers have renamed the grandstand at York Corner as the Joey Dunlop Grandstand in his memory.
One of Joey’s racing machines will also be put on display in the hospitality marquee in the paddock in Portrush.
Race Director Mervyn Whyte said he was keen to mark Joey’s illustrious racing career at the famous race meeting, which takes place from May 7-10.
“I spoke to Linda [Dunlop] on a number of occasions over these last weeks because we realised that Coleraine and District Motor Club and the Briggs Equipment North West 200 needs to do something in celebration of Joey’s life, because it will be 25 years in July since Joey passed away,” said Whyte, who was speaking at the live launch of the event in Belfast.
“We’re going to name the York Grandstand the Joey Dunlop Grandstand in memory of Joey. That grandstand will contain a number of Joey flags at the back of the grandstand and we’ll be announcing details on that over the coming weeks.
“From our point of view, we just want to celebrate Joey’s life.
“We have a number of plans in place at the moment and we’re producing stickers to be used for scrutineering, so each bike going through scrutineering at the North West will have a Joey Dunlop sticker, and that’s for all classes.
“We’re also looking to put one of Joey’s bikes into hospitality along with details listing all of his success over the years.”
On Joey’s final appearance at the North West 200 in 2000, he qualified on pole position for the Superbike races on the Demon Vimto Honda SP-1, claiming a best result of fifth.
The 48-year-old went on to clinch a final hat-trick at the TT, including a coveted win in the TT Formula One race and victories in the 250cc and 125cc classes only weeks before his fatal accident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.