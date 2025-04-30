NW200: Practice, race schedule and road closing times for 2025 Irish road racing showpiece on north coast

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:49 BST
The Briggs Equipment North West 200 takes place around the famous 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course from May 7-10.

A stellar cast of the best road racers in the world are set to battle it out for honours when practice gets underway on Wednesday, May 7.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

NW200 PRACTICE/QUALIFYING

The 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200 takes place on the north coast from May 7-10. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)The 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200 takes place on the north coast from May 7-10. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)
The 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200 takes place on the north coast from May 7-10. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Wednesday, May 7 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)

Session 1 – Newcomers Only (approx. 9.45am)

Session 2 – Superbike

Session 3 – Supersport

Session 4 – Superstock

Session 5 – Supertwin

Thursday, May 8 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)

Session 1 – Superbike (approx. 9.45am)

Session 2 – Supersport

Session 3 – Superstock

Session 4 – Supertwin

NW200 THURSDAY RACE SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 8 (Roads closed 4.45pm-9pm, first race approximately 5.30pm)

RACE 1 – Milwaukee Superbike (4 laps)

RACE 2 – Fraser Homes Supersport (4 laps)

RACE 3 – Amici Ristorante Superstock (4 laps)

NW200 SATURDAY RACE SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 10 (Roads closed 9am-7pm, first race approximately 10am)

RACE 1 – Maxwell Freight Services Supertwin (4 laps)

RACE 2 – Briggs Equipment Superbike (6 laps)

RACE 3 – Tides Restaurant Supersport (6 laps)

RACE 4 – CP Hire Superstock (6 laps)

RACE 5 – John M Paterson Supertwin (4 laps)

RACE 6 – Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike (6 laps)

CONTINGENCY DAYS

In the event of extreme weather, practice or race days can be moved forward one day or back one day once 24 hours’ notice has been given to the Department for Infrastructure. Contingency days are possible on Wednesday, May 7 and Friday, May 9.

In lieu of using one of the full contingency days, the organisers may also extend the road closing times on Wednesday, May 7 from 5pm-9pm and on Saturday, May 10 from 7pm-9pm.

