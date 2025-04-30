Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Briggs Equipment North West 200 takes place around the famous 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course from May 7-10.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stellar cast of the best road racers in the world are set to battle it out for honours when practice gets underway on Wednesday, May 7.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

NW200 PRACTICE/QUALIFYING

The 2025 Briggs Equipment North West 200 takes place on the north coast from May 7-10. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Wednesday, May 7 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)

Session 1 – Newcomers Only (approx. 9.45am)

Session 2 – Superbike

Session 3 – Supersport

Session 4 – Superstock

Session 5 – Supertwin

Thursday, May 8 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)

Session 1 – Superbike (approx. 9.45am)

Session 2 – Supersport

Session 3 – Superstock

Session 4 – Supertwin

NW200 THURSDAY RACE SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 8 (Roads closed 4.45pm-9pm, first race approximately 5.30pm)

RACE 1 – Milwaukee Superbike (4 laps)

RACE 2 – Fraser Homes Supersport (4 laps)

RACE 3 – Amici Ristorante Superstock (4 laps)

NW200 SATURDAY RACE SCHEDULE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, May 10 (Roads closed 9am-7pm, first race approximately 10am)

RACE 1 – Maxwell Freight Services Supertwin (4 laps)

RACE 2 – Briggs Equipment Superbike (6 laps)

RACE 3 – Tides Restaurant Supersport (6 laps)

RACE 4 – CP Hire Superstock (6 laps)

RACE 5 – John M Paterson Supertwin (4 laps)

RACE 6 – Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike (6 laps)

CONTINGENCY DAYS

In the event of extreme weather, practice or race days can be moved forward one day or back one day once 24 hours’ notice has been given to the Department for Infrastructure. Contingency days are possible on Wednesday, May 7 and Friday, May 9.