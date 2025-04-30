NW200: Practice, race schedule and road closing times for 2025 Irish road racing showpiece on north coast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A stellar cast of the best road racers in the world are set to battle it out for honours when practice gets underway on Wednesday, May 7.
The schedule for the event is as follows:
NW200 PRACTICE/QUALIFYING
Wednesday, May 7 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)
Session 1 – Newcomers Only (approx. 9.45am)
Session 2 – Superbike
Session 3 – Supersport
Session 4 – Superstock
Session 5 – Supertwin
Thursday, May 8 (Roads closed 9am-3pm)
Session 1 – Superbike (approx. 9.45am)
Session 2 – Supersport
Session 3 – Superstock
Session 4 – Supertwin
NW200 THURSDAY RACE SCHEDULE
Thursday, May 8 (Roads closed 4.45pm-9pm, first race approximately 5.30pm)
RACE 1 – Milwaukee Superbike (4 laps)
RACE 2 – Fraser Homes Supersport (4 laps)
RACE 3 – Amici Ristorante Superstock (4 laps)
NW200 SATURDAY RACE SCHEDULE
Saturday, May 10 (Roads closed 9am-7pm, first race approximately 10am)
RACE 1 – Maxwell Freight Services Supertwin (4 laps)
RACE 2 – Briggs Equipment Superbike (6 laps)
RACE 3 – Tides Restaurant Supersport (6 laps)
RACE 4 – CP Hire Superstock (6 laps)
RACE 5 – John M Paterson Supertwin (4 laps)
RACE 6 – Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike (6 laps)
CONTINGENCY DAYS
In the event of extreme weather, practice or race days can be moved forward one day or back one day once 24 hours’ notice has been given to the Department for Infrastructure. Contingency days are possible on Wednesday, May 7 and Friday, May 9.
In lieu of using one of the full contingency days, the organisers may also extend the road closing times on Wednesday, May 7 from 5pm-9pm and on Saturday, May 10 from 7pm-9pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.