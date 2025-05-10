NW200: Results so far from the north coast motorcycling showpiece
MAXWELL FREIGHT SERVICES SUPERTWIN (4 LAPS)
1 R Cooper (Kawasaki) 19m 25.817s
2 A McLean (Yamaha) +0.280s
3 J McWilliams (Aprilia) +8.336s
4 M Sweeney (Aprilia) +27.741s
5 B Furber (Yamaha) +28.188s
6 A Venter (Kawasaki) +29.024s
7 M Rutter (Yamaha) +1 lap
8 C Elkin (Kawasaki) +1 lap
9 D Tweed (Aprilia) +1 lap
10 M Bottalico (Paton) +1 lap
Fastest lap: McLean 4m 51.111s (110.927mph)
BRIGGS EQUIPMENT SUPERBIKE (6 LAPS)
1 M Dunlop (BMW) 26m 05.717s
2 D Todd (BMW) +1.984s
3 P Hickman (BMW) +7.005s
4 A Seeley (BMW) +21.880s
5 D Harrison (Honda) +15.486s
6 I Hutchinson (BMW) +32.181s
7 J McGuinness (Honda) +35.953s
8 E Kostamo (BMW) +37.533s
9 J Brookes (Honda) +51.487s
10 M Evans (Honda) +57.228s
Fastest lap: Dunlop (BMW) 4m 17.226s (125.539mph)
