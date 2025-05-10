NW200: Results so far from the north coast motorcycling showpiece

A round-up of results from Saturday’s racing at the Briggs Equipment North West 200.

MAXWELL FREIGHT SERVICES SUPERTWIN (4 LAPS)

1 R Cooper (Kawasaki) 19m 25.817s

2 A McLean (Yamaha) +0.280s

Michael Dunlop on his way to Superbike victory in a controversial opening Superbike race at the North West 200. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)Michael Dunlop on his way to Superbike victory in a controversial opening Superbike race at the North West 200. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)
Michael Dunlop on his way to Superbike victory in a controversial opening Superbike race at the North West 200. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

3 J McWilliams (Aprilia) +8.336s

4 M Sweeney (Aprilia) +27.741s

5 B Furber (Yamaha) +28.188s

6 A Venter (Kawasaki) +29.024s

7 M Rutter (Yamaha) +1 lap

8 C Elkin (Kawasaki) +1 lap

9 D Tweed (Aprilia) +1 lap

10 M Bottalico (Paton) +1 lap

Fastest lap: McLean 4m 51.111s (110.927mph)

BRIGGS EQUIPMENT SUPERBIKE (6 LAPS)

1 M Dunlop (BMW) 26m 05.717s

2 D Todd (BMW) +1.984s

3 P Hickman (BMW) +7.005s

4 A Seeley (BMW) +21.880s

5 D Harrison (Honda) +15.486s

6 I Hutchinson (BMW) +32.181s

7 J McGuinness (Honda) +35.953s

8 E Kostamo (BMW) +37.533s

9 J Brookes (Honda) +51.487s

10 M Evans (Honda) +57.228s

Fastest lap: Dunlop (BMW) 4m 17.226s (125.539mph)

