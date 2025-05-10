Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Richard Cooper edged out Adam McLean to clinch his fifth Supertwin win at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 on Saturday.

The red flag went out at the end of the race just as the leaders had taken the chequered flag.

On another sun-kissed day on the north coast, Nottingham rider Cooper (KMR/Jack Reid Kawasaki) made a decisive pass on the fourth and final lap, passing McLean (Flitwick Motorcycles Yamaha) on the run to Metropole in Portrush.

The leaders were eight seconds ahead of 61-year-old Jeremy McWilliams (J McC Aprilia) in third.

Richard Cooper celebrates winning the opening Supertwin race at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 with Ryan Farquhar's KMR Kawasaki team. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Cooper said: "It was a fantastic race with Adam McLean there.

"His bike was working really well and I actually just settled into it and let him lead a lap or so and figured out where I could possibly make the move.

"I learnt a lot from Peter Hickman last year when he did that to me. I have noted that down and we made the win.

"To start the day off with a win, very happy."

Runner-up McLean, who set the fastest lap of the race on the last lap at 110.927mph, added: “I think I showed my hand a wee bit early. It was tricky with the strategy.

"I knew Richard was riding well so it was important to keep getting in front to control the pace.

"Richard played his cards well, I was expecting that and he is tough to beat, but I'm more than happy to be on the podium. A big thanks to the team. I'm happy to finish second.

"We led and were challenging for the win, so we were in the right place."

Peter Hickman, a double winner in the class in 2024, was forced out with an issue on his Swan Yamaha on the second lap as he held third.

Pole man Cooper made a fast start from pole to lead McLean.

At University, Cooper still held the lead with McLean giving chase as the two leaders pulled a gap over Hickman in third and McWilliams.

Cooper dramatically ran wide onto the grass entering the start/finish chicane, with McLean taking the lead by 0.831s

Hickman closed the deficit after Cooper’s error but remained third ahead of McWilliams.

Cooper fought back and led at University on the second lap from McLean, with Hickman in contention in third ahead of McWilliams.

However, Hickman ran on at Juniper chicane and retired with a problem with his Yamaha.

At the halfway mark, Cooper’s lead was only 0.226s from McLean as the leading duo began to edge away from McWilliams in third, who had a big gap over Michael Sweeney (MSR Aprilia).

McLean drafted past Cooper on run to Coleraine to take the lead and held a slight advantage of 0.244s as they started their final lap, with McWilliams over three seconds back in third and Sweeney fourth ahead of Michael Rutter (Bathams AJV Yamaha).

There was no change at University with Cooper happy to sit behind McLean’s Yamaha as he plotted his move.

Cooper closed in at Magherabuoy chicane and slipstreamed past McLean to retake the lead.

The English rider was late on the brakes into Metropole but held his line and was able to keep McLean at bay on the run along the Coast Road to seal his fifth victory in the Supertwin class by 0.280s from McLean.

McWilliams claimed the final rostrum place, eight seconds back, with Sweeney in fourth.