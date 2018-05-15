NW200: Rider airlifted to hospital after crash in Superbike practice

A rider has been airlifted to hospital in Belfast following an incident in Superbike qualifying at the North West 200 on Tuesday.

Event Director Mervyn Whyte said the competitor had sustained ‘some injuries’ but did not elaborate further. A second rider was also involved in the incident.

The Superbike session was red-flagged and a delay of around 50 minutes ensued before practice resumed with the Supertwins machines going out on track. The Supertwins session was also halted following a red flag.

Rain showers added to a frustrating first day on the North Coast, although more favourable weather is forecast for the remainder of race week.