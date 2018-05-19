NW200: Superstock glory as Alastair Seeley chalks up record 24th triumph

Alastair Seeley chalked up a treble at the Vauxhall International North West 200 as he won the Superstock race on the Tyco BMW.

Seeley secured his 24th victory on the North Coast as he passed Thursday’s race winner Peter Hickman (Smiths BMW) on the brakes into the Juniper Hill chicane on a pulsating final lap.

Dean Harrison finished in third on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki as the top three were separated by only 1.5 seconds.

Ballymoney’s Michael Dunlop missed out on repeating his rostrum finish from Thursday’s race as he crossed the line just 0.2 seconds behind Harrison.

The first six was completed by Gary Johnson (RAF Reserves Kawasaki and Tyco BMW rider Dan Kneen.