Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Belfast double header of the 2025 Arenacross World Tour only a matter of days away, Omagh’s Lewis Spratt heads to his home meeting on a high after a brilliant performance in Wembley where he put the McCullagh’s Centra 85cc KTM on the AX Futures podium.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old qualified fourth fastest before finishing second in the opening eight-lap race on Saturday.

In race two the local teenager made a good start, forcing his way into second on lap two. However, by the halfway stage of the race he was pushed back to third, for third overall and his first podium of the 2025 series. He now lies third in the championship after the opening two rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew after race one that we were on the pace,” said Spratt. “I’m really happy with the bike and how I am riding.

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr and Lewis Spratt from Omagh pictured at the Wembley round of the Arenacross World Tour

"With five rounds of the championship remaining we certainly are in the title hunt. It sets us up nicely for Belfast.”

In the AX Pro class Ballyclare’s Martin Barr had a weekend to forget. The Apico Honda rider was leading his opening sprint heat before crashing and finishing ninth. He came through from dead last in heat two to finish seventh.

Barr won both his head to head (H2H) races only to get taken out at Turn 1 in the last chance qualifier meaning he didn’t make the main event for the second round in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a disaster for me! I have the lap times and speed, however nothing to show so far,” said Barr.

Seaforde’s Nathan Green (41) was happy with his fifth place overall in the AX Amateurs in Wembley

"I’m looking forward to racing in front of the home fans in Belfast and putting on a good show.”

In the AX Amateurs Seaforde’s Nathan Green came away with fifth after a successful weekend on the GOMX Yamaha.

Green was second fastest in his group after first practice and went on to qualify 11th overall in the combined times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From ninth on the start gate in his heat race he took the chequered flag fifth.

AX Mini rider Mason Sheils from Lurgan and his friend Jax Weatherhead from Larne

“It was madness with bikes flying everywhere and people crashing,” he said. “I stalled the bike at the start but got it going and made a few passes to finish fifth.”

In the main event he started from the second row to claim fifth by the flag.

Green added: “I was ninth on the line and decided to start from the second row to give me a better line into the first corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I nipped up the inside into sixth on the opening lap then worked my way into fourth before Preston Williams passed me with a couple of laps to go.

"I brought it home steady and safe in the end. I’m really looking forward to Belfast. This was only practice!”

Lurgan’s Mason Sheils once again put on a great show in the AX Mini class on the Pavers Cave KTM finishing fourth overall after claiming fourth on the last lap in heat one when he got past Preston Killoran.

Another fourth in race two saw the 10-year -ld completing a fine weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a really tight and difficult track so I’m really happy to come away with fourth,” said Sheils.

Larne’s Jax Weatherhead had his best finish of the series so far when he crossed the line in fifth place in race two on Saturday night.

Jax, one of the youngest riders in the class, had a tough opening race after stalling his bike off the start. By the time he got it going he was a lap down but fought hard to finish tenth.

In race two the nine-year-old made a brilliant start and by the chequered flag was fifth.

“I just kept my head down from the start and fought hard,” said Jax.