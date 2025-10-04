The penultimate round of the British Superbike Championship Showdown at Oulton Park will be shown on TNT Sports and free-to-air Quest TV this weekend.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde (Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) leads the title standings by 31 points from Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) with six races remaining.

The opening race of the weekend is at 16:15 BST on Saturday, with Sunday’s two BSB races at 13:15 BST and 16:10 BST.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s action will be screened on TNT Sports 4 from 13:00 BST until 18:00 BST, with Sunday’s races also being broadcast on Quest TV and TNT Sports 4 from 13:00 BST until 18:00 BST. The weekend action is also being streamed live on Discovery+.