Oulton Park British Superbikes: How to watch this weekend - TNT Sports and free-to-air Quest TV times

The penultimate round of the British Superbike Championship Showdown at Oulton Park will be shown on TNT Sports and free-to-air Quest TV this weekend.

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde (Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) leads the title standings by 31 points from Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) with six races remaining.

The opening race of the weekend is at 16:15 BST on Saturday, with Sunday’s two BSB races at 13:15 BST and 16:10 BST.

Saturday’s action will be screened on TNT Sports 4 from 13:00 BST until 18:00 BST, with Sunday’s races also being broadcast on Quest TV and TNT Sports 4 from 13:00 BST until 18:00 BST. The weekend action is also being streamed live on Discovery+.

The final round of the championship will be held at Brands Hatch from October 17-19.

