Saturday’s schedule for the penultimate round of the British Superbike Championship Showdown will proceed as planned, although weather conditions at the Cheshire circuit – attended by the Fire Brigade after an overnight fire – will remain under review.

Friday’s practice schedule was revised ahead of the anticipated inclement weather as a result of Storm Amy, with both BSB free practice sessions held along with a Pre-Qualifying session, with the 12 fastest riders progressing to Saturday’s Q2 shootout.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Fire Brigade was tasked to deal with a fire at Chequers restaurant, which has been closed for the remainder of the weekend.

A statement issued by Oulton Park said: “Chequers restaurant and bar will be closed for the remainder of this weekend following a fire during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kyle Ryde on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha in free practiice at Oulton Park on Friday. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

“The circuit was visited by the fire brigade and the venue will be safe and operational for the remaining two days of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship (4/5 October).

“While the main restaurant is closed, a variety of mobile catering units will be available for those on-site. It is also fine to bring your own food and drink with you.”