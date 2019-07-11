Paul Jordan confident of being fit for Ulster Grand Prix following Anglesey crash

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan is confident he will be fit to compete at next month’s fonaCAB Ulster Grand Prix after undergoing surgery for a hand injury following a crash at Anglesey in June.

Jordan sustained a broken thumb when he came off at the short circuit meeting, which ruled him out of the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man this week.

Paul Jordan made an impressive debut for the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki team at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2018.

However, the 28-year-old expects to race at Armoy at the end of July in preparation for the Dundrod showpiece from August 5-10, when he will race the 1000cc Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki machines for the RC Express team.

“I want to be racing at Armoy the week before the Ulster,” said Jordan, who will also ride his own Yamaha R6 in the Dafabet Devitt colours in the Supersport class.

“I think the Yamaha is a wee bit faster than the Kawasaki and I prefer the R6. I feel I have a good chance in the 600cc race at the Ulster and want to be able to fight for a win,” he added.

“I’ve been going well on the Supertwin too this year and even on the big bike I think there is potential for a podium finish. I am definitely chasing podiums or a win at Dundrod this year.”

Jordan has been in excellent form this season and clinched a career-best result at the Isle of Man TT, taking fourth in the Lightweight race.

He also won the Supersport race at Kells prior to his Anglesey setback and showed his potential at the North West 200 in May, when he was holding fourth place in the Thursday evening Supersport race until his machine expired on the penultimate lap.

“The 600cc is my favourite class and the results at the North West didn’t look as good as it felt,” he said.

“I think I can repeat that performance at the Ulster though. Dundrod is fast and flowing and that suits my style.

“I’ve done a lot of short circuit racing in my career and I prefer that type of track.”