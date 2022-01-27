Paul Jordan ‘feeling the buzz’ as countdown begins for Irish road racing return

A full calendar of national road races is complemented by the return of the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix in 2022 after two barren years for the sport due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jordan, who clinched his maiden victory on the big stage at Dundrod in the Supertwin class in 2019, has yet to confirm his plans but the 30-year-old hopes to make an announcement very soon.

He rode for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team at the Cookstown 100 in 2020 and stayed with the Dungannon outfit last year, before parting ways after Armoy. Jordan then went on to ride Yamaha machinery at Cookstown last September for the Isle of Man-based PreZ Racing team.

Paul Jordan leads Michael Sweeney in practice at the Cookstown 100 last September.

“From now until April will just fly past and before you know it we’ll be standing back at the TT,” Jordan said.

“I also can’t wait to return to the North West 200 and it’s just an event I look forward to so much.

“I always go down to the north coast a week before the event and after being away for so long, it’s great to have that buzz of knowing we’re going back there.

“It’s going to be a hectic time because there’s so much racing to be done with the North West and then the TT coming quickly after, then when we come back home from the Isle of Man you’ve got the Irish road races in the south.

“It’s been a long time coming but I couldn’t wish for anything better because I’m doing what I love.”

Jordan was considering running his own effort this year but now hopes to unveil his plans in the coming weeks.

“Before Christmas I was thinking about buying my own bike and running it ourselves but now I should be able to announce what I’m doing pretty soon,” he said.

“I’m not going racing to try and make a lot of money, I go racing because I love it. I work every day so that I can go racing - that’s been my dream.”

Jordan intends to compete in the opening two rounds of the British Superbike Championship prior to the North West and TT, which means he will likely the miss the Tandragee 100 at the end of April, which clashes with Oulton Park.

“Unfortunately, I’ll probably not get to the Tandragee 100 this year because I’m aiming to do the second round of the British championship at Oulton Park,” he said.

“I’m not sure what class I’ll be riding in yet but I’ll definitely be competing in the first few British championship rounds before the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.”

