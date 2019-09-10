Paul Jordan set for debut at Scarborough Gold Cup

Paul Jordan will make his debut at the Scarborough Gold Cup meeting later this month.

The Magherafelt man, who claimed his maiden international road racing victory in the Supertwin class at the Ulster Grand Prix last month, will compete at the 2.4-mile course for the first time on his 600cc Yamaha.

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan on his 600cc Yamaha at Armoy.

Racing only resumed at the English venue in July with the Barry Sheene Classic meeting after the Gold Cup event was abandoned in September 2017 after spectators were injured in two separate incidents.

Afterwards, the Auto Cycle Union (ACU) refused to grant a Race Licence to the previous organisers – the Auto 66 Club – to run races at Oliver’s Mount in 2018.

A new organisational team took over with Eddie Roberts and Mick Grant at the helm and after extensive safety upgrades was carried out, the Two Four Three Racing Association in partnership with GrantRoberts Ltd received the green light from the ACU to run the Barry Sheene and Gold Cup races this year.

Jordan, who revealed he is still struggling with a hand injury suffered in a freak crash at the end of the opening Supersport race at Armoy in July, said: “It will be my first time at Scarborough so I’m looking forward to it and I’m going over on my own with the 600 Yamaha. I just want to go racing and keep busy.

“My hand is still far from healed and I can’t even lift 10kgs with my left hand in the gym, it’s impossible. I’m back at work though and I decided to go and do the Gold Cup.”

Dean Harrison dominated at the Barry Sheene Classic in July but it is understood the Bradford rider will not defend his Gold Cup crown, which he last won in 2016.

The feature class is limited to Classic Superbike machinery at Oliver’s Mount for now, although modern bikes are catered for up to Supersport level.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston is among the entries on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha.