Peter Hickman and Brian McCormack to spearhead FHO Racing's Isle of Man TT debut in 2022

The team will also contest the Ulster Grand Prix should the iconic Dundrod event return next summer.

Hickman, currently the fastest road racer in the world following his blistering 136mph lap at the UGP in 2019 – where he won a record seven races from seven starts – and Waterford’s McCormack will ride the latest BMW M1000RR machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes at the major events next year, with the Macau Grand Prix also pencilled in for November.

All four of road racing’s biggest meetings have not taken place during the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is hoped the sport will return to a full calendar next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hickman with FHO Racing team owner Faye Ho. Picture: David Yeomans.

British Superbike frontrunner Hickman, who is also the outright lap record holder at the TT (135.452mph), said: “After three years away, I’m delighted to be heading back to the international road races next year and equally delighted to be doing so with FHO Racing.

“Having re-signed with the team in the British Championship, after a successful season this year, it’s great to be contesting the likes of the TT and NW200 with them too and I can’t wait.

“I had some great times at the road races with the S1000RR and with the way it performed on the short circuits this year, I’m excited to see what we can do with the M 1000RR on the roads; I’m confident we’ll turn a few heads.”

Republic of Ireland rider McCormack competed in the British Superbike Championship this year on the FHO Racing BMW and will continue to receive backing from the Roadhouse Bar in Macau.

Peter Hickman and Brian McCormack will lead the charge for Faye Ho's FHO Racing team at the major road races in 2022.

In addition to the major road races next year, McCormack – the fastest southern Irishman around the TT course following a lap of 128.812mph in the 2019 Senior – will also compete in selected rounds of the National Superstock 1000 Championship.

“To say I’m over the moon to be riding the FHO Racing by Roadhouse Macau BMW for Faye and the team alongside ‘Hicky’ at the international roads and selected National Superstock rounds would be an understatement,” said McCormack.

“The team are amazing and although this year was challenging for me with injuries and learning everything that goes with riding a Superbike, everyone made me feel at home and looked after me really well.

“Riding for the team in 2022 will give me the best tools and team I need to move up the results at the Isle of Man TT, North West 200, Macau GP and, hopefully, the Ulster GP too,” he added.

“I can’t thank Faye, Darren, ‘Hicky’ and rest of the team enough for this chance. I am also delighted to continue with the backing from Roadhouse Macau for next season.”

Team owner Faye Ho said it was an ‘honour’ to fly the flag as BMW’s official road racing squad for 2022 and said events such as the TT and Macau held a special importance for the high-flying entrepreneur.

“It’s a real honour for FHO Racing to be chosen by BMW Motorrad as their official team at the 2022 international road races, especially as we’ve only been in existence for a year,” she said.

“It shows the progress and impression we’ve made, both on and off the track, and returning to the roads in 2022 with Peter and Brian is very exciting for everyone connected with the team.

“Peter’s record speaks for itself whilst Brian’s results have continually improved and we’re quietly confident both riders will excel next season. On a personal note, the road races are very important to me and having attended the likes of the TT and, obviously, Macau on a regular basis, I’m thrilled to be attending them in 2022 with the team and in an official capacity.”

----------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.