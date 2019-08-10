Peter Hickman seals treble after victory in wet Superstock race at Ulster Grand Prix

Peter Hickman clinched a hat-trick at the Ulster Grand Prix following a terrific display of wet weather riding at Dundrod as he won the delayed Superstock race.

Hickman followed up his record-breaking Superbike success and Supersport win from Thursday in style as he sealed victory by 24.2 seconds from Davey Todd, with Manx rider Conor Cummins taking third, 5.5 seconds down on Todd.

It was Hickman's third Superstock triumph of the season following wins in the class at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

The Smiths BMW rider took the lead off the line and was never headed as he gradually pulled away from Todd and Dean Harrison on the opening lap.

Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider Harrison pulled out of the race at the end of lap one, with Honda Racing’s David Johnson moving up to third followed by Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider Cummins.

Hickman had opened a gap of five seconds over Todd (Wepol/Penz13.com BMW) by the end of lap three, with Cummins passing Johnson to slot into third. Derek Sheils (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki), Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing BMW) and Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) were the top six.

There was no stopping Hickman as the Burton-on-Trent man continued to pull further away at the front, with Todd looking safe in second and Cummins now equally comfortable in third.

Hickman wrapped up a commanding triumph in the end over Todd, who was celebrating his first Ulster Grand Prix podium. The 23-year-old is having an excellent season after winning the wet Supersport race at the North West 200 and finishing a superb sixth in the Senior TT.

Cummins was a lonely third while Johnston narrowly pipped Sheils for fourth by only 0.1 seconds.

Aussie Johnson was sixth ahead of Sweeney, with Michael Dunlop taking eighth on the MD Racing BMW after starting from the second group.

Inclement conditions around the Dundrod course caused a delay to racing on Saturday at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Hickman set the fastest lap of the race at 122.83mph on lap three and was also quickest through the speed trap at 187.6mph.

The race was delayed by around two-and-a-half hours after rain and mist in the morning.