Peter Hickman takes Superstock pole in red-flagged qualifying session at Ulster Grand Prix

Peter Hickman has qualified on pole position for the Superstock race at the Ulster Grand Prix.

The session was red-flagged with around five minutes to go following an incident at Dawson’s Bend, which has caused a delay.

Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston qualified third fastest in the Superstock class on the Ashcourt Racing BMW.

A competitor has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. No further details have been provided.

Smiths BMW rider Hickman, who headed the times in Wednesday’s Superbike qualifying session, set the pace with a lap of 130.871mph, which put him 1.8 seconds ahead of Dean Harrison on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston was third quickest on his Ashcourt Racing BMW, 2.8 seconds behind Hickman, while Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward slotted into fourth on his Prez Racing Yamaha.

Davey Todd was next on the Wepol/Penz13.com BMW while Ulsterman Paul Jordan was sixth fastest, dropping down the order after crashing out unhurt on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki at Leathemstown.

Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW), David Johnson (Honda Racing), Derek Sheils (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki) and Shaun Anderson (NW BMW) rounded out the top ten.

Conor Cummins was un unfamiliar 14th on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda while injury-hit Michael Dunlop was a lowly 29th on the MD Racing BMW.