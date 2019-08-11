Phillip McCallen salutes Peter Hickman after record-equalling five-timer at Ulster Grand Prix

Ulster road racing legend Phillip McCallen tipped his hat to Dundrod master Peter Hickman after the 136mph world record breaker matched his five-wins-in-a-day feat on a famous Saturday.

‘Supermac’ clinched a five-timer 23 years ago in 1996 but he is now joined in the history books by man of the moment Hickman, who won both Superbike and Supersport races plus the Superstock event.

Smiths Racing BMW rider Peter Hickman on his way to victory in the wet Superstock race at the Ulster Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hickman also had the honour of becoming the only rider ever to win seven races at a major international road race following his Superbike and Supersport double last Thursday, when he recorded a new absolute lap record with a scorching average speed of 136.415mph to reinstate the Ulster Grand Prix as the world’s fastest road race.

It was one of the greatest road racing performances ever and Portadown man McCallen was gracious in his praise for the all-conquering 32-year-old.

“Records are made to be broken and it was going to happen one day,” said McCallen.

“Peter equalled my five wins in a day but his seven wins in total at a single meeting is something I think will never be beaten.

“For anyone to win five races here at the Ulster Grand Prix in one day is just unbelievable and it was something I only truly realised once I looked back on my career,” McCallen added.

“It’s just fantastic to get five wins in a day and he didn’t just win all those races, he also smashed the outright lap record with the first ever 136mph lap on Thursday.

“He rode hard and to be honest he just demoralised the rest of the field because he was in a class of his own.”

Hickman, who only made his debut at Dundrod in 2014, is now the fourth most successful rider ever at the UGP with 13 victories, level with 'Flying Kiwi' Bruce Anstey.