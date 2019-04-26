Pictures: Practice in full swing at KDM Hire Cookstown 100

Practice is underway at the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 in Co. Tyrone.

Derek Sheils topped the times in the Superbike class to secure pole on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki.

Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) and Derek Sheils (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki).

Sheils, unbeaten in the class around the 2.1-mile Orritor course since 2016, set the best time in 1m 25.164s to lead the way from Mullingar’s Derek McGee on his Kawasaki, who lapped in 1m. 25.299s.

In third was Tobermore man Adam McLean on the McAdoo Kawasaki, with Paul Jordan completing the top four.

The first races are scheduled this evening, including the Open A Superbike race.

Derek McGee was second fastest in Superbike qualifying on his 1000cc Kawasaki.

Adam McLean (McAdoo Kawasaki) leads Paul Jordan (Alistair Russell Yamaha).