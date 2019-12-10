Queen's University honour for World Superbike king Jonathan Rea

Five-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea MBE received an honorary doctorate from Queen’s University Belfast on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old made history this season when he became the only rider ever to win the WSBK title five times – a feat Rea also achieved in five consecutive years to establish himself as the dominant force in the championship.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea won the World Superbike Championship for a record fifth time in 2019.

Statistically the most successful rider ever in World Superbikes, Rea will again defend his crown in 2020 with the Kawasaki Racing Team, when he will be joined by new teammate Alex Lowes.

Ballyclare man Rea has won a staggering 88 World Superbike races, 73 of which he has achieved since joining Kawasaki in 2015.