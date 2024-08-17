Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Classic race at the David Wood Memorial Ulster Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday was red-flagged following a crash.

The rider involved was transported to hospital by ambulance but is not understood to have sustained serious injuries.

Following the accident, there was a delay while oil was cleared from the track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Classic race – the opening event on the schedule - was re-started again at 1pm.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) qualified on pole for the David Wood Memorial Trophy Supersport races at Bishopscourt

Bishopscourt is hosting round seven of the Ulster Superbike Championship.

The David Wood Memorial Trophy race for Supersport riders will be held over two legs, with McAdoo Racing’s Korie McGreevy claiming pole in qualifying from Andrew Smyth (MPW Kawasaki) and championship leader Christian Elkin (Dynocentre NI Yamaha).

In the Superbikes, Banbridge man Ryan Gibson led the qualifying times on his BMW by half-a-second from title pacesetter Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha).