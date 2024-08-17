Racing at David Wood Memorial Trophy meeting delayed after red-flag crash at Bishopscourt
The rider involved was transported to hospital by ambulance but is not understood to have sustained serious injuries.
Following the accident, there was a delay while oil was cleared from the track.
The Classic race – the opening event on the schedule - was re-started again at 1pm.
Bishopscourt is hosting round seven of the Ulster Superbike Championship.
The David Wood Memorial Trophy race for Supersport riders will be held over two legs, with McAdoo Racing’s Korie McGreevy claiming pole in qualifying from Andrew Smyth (MPW Kawasaki) and championship leader Christian Elkin (Dynocentre NI Yamaha).
In the Superbikes, Banbridge man Ryan Gibson led the qualifying times on his BMW by half-a-second from title pacesetter Jonny Campbell (Magic Bullet Yamaha).
Jordanstown’s Andy Reid was third quickest on the J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki, only 0.015s behind Campbell.
