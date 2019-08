Racing at the Ulster Grand Prix on Saturday has been delayed following rain and mist around the Dundrod course.

The first race was scheduled for approximately 10.30am but conditions did not improve until around midday.

Clerk of the Course Noel Johnston went on an inspection lap with Peter Hickman, Paul Jordan and Derek Sheils.

The Superstock race is due first. Riders will be given two sighting laps followed by a warm-up lap before racing commences.