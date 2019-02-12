Raft of star names confirmed for North West 200 'Meet the Riders' launch night

A plethora of top riders will launch the 2019 fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils in Coleraine at the end of February.

The countdown to the 90th anniversary of the famous road race will begin in earnest with the annual ‘Meet the Riders’ night, which will be held at the Lodge Hotel on Thursday, February 28.

Among the big names confirmed so far are Carrick men Alastair Seeley and Glenn Irwin, plus Dean Harrison, Ian Hutchinson, Lee Johnston, Jeremy McWilliams, Adam McLean, Maria Costello and high profile newcomer Richard Cooper, who will make his debut in May on the factory-supported Buildbase Suzuki.

Irwin is targeting a fourth Superbike victory in a row this year, when he will return to the North Coast meeting with new team Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

The British Superbike contender has also outlined his aim of trying to win all six races he has entered across the Superbike, Superstock and Supertwins classes.

All-time record holder Seeley chalked up a treble in 2018 and has signed to ride for the EHA Racing team in the British Supersport Championship this season. The 39-year-old will compete on the team’s Yamaha R6 at the North West, although Seeley has yet to confirm his plans for the Superbike and Superstock races.

Always a hit with the fans, the popular launch night will be hosted by Claire McCollum and Stephen Watson, while racing pundit Liam Beckett will add his own inimitable brand of humour, insight and tall tales to the mix.

There will be ample opportunities for fans to meet the riders, take selfies and gain a few sought-after autographs during the course of the evening.

Although entry to the event is free, admission is strictly by ticket only.

For details on how to apply for a ticket, visit www.northwest200.org/meet-the-stars.

Anyone who misses out on the chance to attend the evening will have another opportunity to catch up with the all the latest North West 200 news the following day (March 1), when a southern Irish launch of the race will be held for the first time at the Carole Nash Irish Motorbike and Scooter show at the RDS in Dublin.

Most of the riders in attendance at the Coleraine event will make the trip to Dublin to take part in a special ‘North West 200 Day’, featuring rider interviews on stage until 8pm. The show opens from 2pm.