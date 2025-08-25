Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has announced his retirement from racing at the end of this season.

Rea is the most successful rider in the history of the series, winning six successive titles between 2015 and 2020.

In a statement on Monday, Rea said: “After an unforgettable journey in WorldSBK, I’ve made the decision to step away from full time racing at the end of this season.

“It’s been an incredible ride, full of highs, challenges, and memories that will stay with me forever.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea. (Photo by Yamaha Racing)

“I want to thank Yamaha for the opportunity to write this final chapter with them, and for their support throughout the past two seasons.

“Most of all, I’m grateful to the fans, my family, and everyone who’s stood by me throughout my career. Racing has given me so much, and while it’s time to close this chapter in WorldSBK, my passion for the sport will never fade.”

Since making his debut in the Superbike class as a wildcard in 2008, the Ulster rider has lined up for an astonishing 459 races over his 17 years racing at the highest level.