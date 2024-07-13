Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Dunlop had his record-breaking Isle of Man TT run celebrated by the wider world of motorsport on Saturday with a special balcony appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-day event in England is described by organisers as “motorsport's ultimate summer garden party” and “an intoxicating celebration of the world's most glamorous sport”.

Fans turned out in force as Dunlop took part in the festival hill climb within the West Sussex grounds alongside fellow TT winners John McGuinness and Peter Hickman before a wide-ranging interview on the Goodwood House balcony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop discussed his pride in an invite by the Duke of Richmond Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox, founder of the Goodwood festival, plus took time to reflect on the achievement of reaching 29 wins at the Isle of Man TT and, as a result, breaking a record held by his uncle Joey Dunlop for over two decades.

The Duke of Richmond Charles Henry Gordon-Lennox with Northern Ireland's Michael Dunlop at the Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard in West Sussex. Dunlop was a special guest following his record-breaking performance at the Isle of Man TT to sit on 29 overall wins around the famous venue. (Photo by Matt Alexander/PA Wire)

"This is an honour...what they've done today will obviously stick in my memory forever and I'm just so grateful to the Goodwood people,” said Dunlop on the balcony during his memorable debut appearance at the festival. "To be the most successful person around the Isle of Man is a goal I've been chasing for 12 years now and this year we were able to make it successful."

He added: "To be quite honest, when they said we’re going to bring you on the balcony I genuinely thought nobody would recognise me or understand the sport.

"To see all the crowd out for me is fantastic...we’re not famous in any way, I just love my sport, I love riding my motorbike and today just shows there’s obviously some people that watch it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked to look back on making TT history, Dunlop said: "Records are there to be broke, that's for sure, we know that and I knew I was capable of winning races.

"The sad thing was about two weeks before the TT I broke my wrist in three places and at that point I was very nervous whether we were going to be competitive.

"To go to the TT stronger than I've ever been was fantastic.

"My record's going to be broken, there's no doubt about that...that's the whole point of sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But for me the only record that I was looking was Joey’s because it stood for 24 years and it’s obviously my uncle and it’s a family thing and, for me, mine will be broke but that will not make a difference because obviously Joey is the big hero of the sport.

"To be even named alongside Joey is an honour and it’s a proud day for the family and a proud day for me.

"I’m not any better than Joey, that wasn’t to try and pretend to be that, it was just to be within the same winning league as Joey, that’s what the goal was.”

Dunlop joked a lap of the TT course was “like a load of rednecks going racing” but also offered an insight into why the Isle of Man remains so special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"TT's obviously something completely different in the sporting world,” he said. "We do 37 and three-quarter miles of sheer road racing in between the trees and mostly it's best man wins and that's what it's all about.

"It's a challenge over six laps which takes an hour 40 minutes, it's a feat.

"People think it's madness but when you're brought up in it it's the Olympic of the sport and the highest achievement of your career.

"I've won all over the world and nobody cares but when you win at the TT it's something different."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It's so intense for two weeks the TT, it's full-on and for me this is probably the first time we haven't really stopped.

"Mostly we go home from the TT, back to work and everything settles down again but I really have been on the road ever since, I haven't actually had the chance to stop.