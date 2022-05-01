Results from Saturday's rain-hit 60th anniversary Tandragee 100

It was a disappointing outcome after the popular national road race returned to the calendar for the first time since 2019 at the spectacular 5.3-mile course in County Armagh.
Under trying circumstances, three races went ahead, with wins for Dominic Herbertson (Supersport), Jack Oliver (Junior Support) and Barry Davidson (Junior Classic).
RESULTS
SUPERSPORT 600
1 D Herbertson (Yamaha) 10m 07.203s
2 M Sweeney (Yamaha) +0.668s
3 M Dokoupil (Yamaha) +1.850s
4 N Kernohan (Yamaha) +13.732s
5 T Maxwell (Honda) +17.827s
6 P Williams (Triumph) +18.389s.
Fastest lap: Dokoupil 3m 20.942s (95.737mph).
JUNIOR SUPPORT
1 J Oliver (Kawasaki) 14m 47.971s
2 M Gahan (Kawasaki) +8.586s
3 J Watt (Kawasaki) +10.141s
4 V Hankocyova (Kawasaki) +17.871
5 R Whitehall (Kawasaki) +39.176s
6 G Arnold (Kawasaki) +42.774s.
Fastest lap: Oliver 3m 29.944s (91.632mph).
JUNIOR CLASSIC
1 B Davidson (Honda 350) 15m 23.419s
2 N Moore (Honda 350) +0.284s
3 A Hornby (Honda 350) +1m 00.074s
4 M Johnson (Honda 350) 1m 00.733s.
Fastest lap: Davidson 3m 46.495s (84.936mph).