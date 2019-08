Lincolnshire rider Ray Maloney is in a critical condition following a crash in the Manx Grand Prix Lightweight race on Thursday.

He sustained a head injury in the incident at Ballaugh and was transferred from the Isle of Man to hospital in the UK.

Australian competitor Royce Rowe, who crashed at Alpine during a Manx GP qualifying session on Tuesday, is described as being in a stable condition.

The event organisers provided the official update on the injured riders on Friday evening.