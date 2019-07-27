Road racing doctor Allister MacSorley completes lap at Armoy races one year on from life-changing crash

Travelling doctor Allister MacSorley completed a lap of the Armoy course on Saturday prior to racing, one year after he was paralysed in a crash at the event.

Mr MacSorley, who is the son of former road racing ‘Flying Doctor’ Fred MacSorley, sustained life-threatening injuries in the freak incident a year ago.

Racing paramedic Allister MacSorley was determined to return to Armoy and finish the fateful lap he started in 2018.

Sadly, he was left paralysed from the waist down as a result of the injuries he suffered.

However, he was determined to return and finish the fateful lap he started last year.

He was accompanied on his lap by his fellow race paramedics and the MCUI medical team and received warm applause around the three-mile course from fans and marshals alike.