Ryan Farquhar and Jeremy McWilliams join David Coulthard for Formula 1 motorsport spectacular

Ryan Farquhar and Jeremy McWilliams will join ex-Formula One World Championship runner-up David Coulthard in a high-octane motorsport display in Belfast City Centre on Saturday.

The Red Bull Racing F1 Showrun event will take place in front of City Hall, when Coulthard will perform a full repertoire of donuts, burnouts and speed runs in the RB8 F1 car during three, 30-minute performances from 8pm, 8.30pm and 9pm.

North West 200 winners Jeremy McWilliams and Ryan Farquhar are part of the line-up for the spectacular Red Bull F1 Showrun event in Belfast.

Former Grand Prix rider McWilliams will also entertain fans as he takes to the streets of Belfast on one of ex-racer Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki motorcycles.

The line-up is complemented by stunt rider Mattie Griffin and Drift Champion and Red Bull athlete, Conor Shanahan, who will put on a spectacular display of two and four-wheel prowess at Donegall Square North and East this weekend.

Big screens and an accessible viewing area will allow everyone to get as close to the action as possible.

Chichester Street, which runs in front of City Hall, will be closed to traffic from 6pm onwards and the site will be open from 7.30pm. The event is free to the public.

In addition, the Red Bull F1 Racing car and its accompanying garage will be on public display in front of City Hall from 12 noon to 5pm on Saturday.

Farquhar said fans are in for a real treat, with the thunderous sound of his 650cc Kawasaki Supertwin machine set to be even more exhilarating as it reverberates off the buildings in the city centre.

“As far as motorcycles go it’s probably the next loudest bike to a MotoGP bike,” Farquhar said.

“Whenever you hear a Formula One car, it’s all part of it, and they’ll get the same feeling from this bike.

“The sound coming off the buildings will be amazing. I’ve been hearing it for a few years now but to hear it going off large buildings, it’ll multiply.”

For more details, visit www.RedBull.ie/F1Belfast.