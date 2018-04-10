Scarborough Spring Cup meeting postponed

The Spring Cup meeting at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough, is off after the Auto Cycle Union (ACU) declined to issue a Course Licence for the event.

The decision comes in the wake of a risk assessment carried out at the circuit following the Gold Cup meeting last September, when a number of spectators were injured following two separate racing incidents. The event was abandoned as a result.

In a statement, the ACU said some safety improvements recommended as a result of the assessment had not been carried out following a course inspection on March 21.

The deadline was extended twice, to Tuesday, March 27 and again to Friday, April 6, but the necessary work had still not been undertaken.

As a result, the ACU was unable to grant a Course Licence, which prevents a Permit/Insurance being issued for the Spring Cup meeting, which was due to take place from April 20-21.

The full statement said: ‘Following a comprehensive Risk Assessment of the Oliver’s Mount circuit, members of the ACU Road Race Committee met with Directors of Auto 66 / PMH Promotions in January this year and agreed additional safety improvements for the Oliver’s Mount Circuit.

‘A circuit inspection took place on 21st March 2018, as agreed, to find that the Organisers had not achieved all the improvements required by that deadline. The deadline was extended to Tuesday 27th March and then further extended to Friday 6th April.

‘With regret, the ACU are unable to provide a Course Licence for Oliver’s Mount circuit which means no Permit / Insurance can be issued for the Spring Cup Event due to take place on 20/21st April 2018.

‘The Organisers/Promoters in conjunction with the ACU and Scarborough Borough Council will work together to try and achieve events at the venue later in the year’.