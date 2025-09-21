Hager PBM Ducati rider Scott Redding celebrates on the podium at Assen

Scott Redding completed a double in the opening British Superbike Showdown round at Assen on Sunday as Kyle Ryde extended his title lead over Bradley Ray.

Redding won Saturday’s opening race – red-flagged because of heavy rain and standing surface water – and sealed a brace with another victory in the final race at the iconic circuit in the Netherlands.

The Hager PBM Ducati rider started Race 3 from 15th place on row five but scythed through the field and eventually took the lead from Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati), with reigning champion Ryde in third on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha. Ray (Raceways Yamaha) finished sixth.

Redding, whose Ducati was decked out in a special livery celebrating the 70th anniversary of title partner Hager, took the win by half-a-second from Haslam, with Ryde only a tenth-of-a-second further back.

Scott Redding (Hager PBM Ducati) leads Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) at Assen on Sunday

Tommy Bridewell was fourth for Honda Racing UK in a dry final race ahead of Storm Stacey (Bathams AJN BMW) and Ray (Raceways Yamaha).

Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin rounded out the weekend with a 10th place on the Nitrous Competitions Yamaha.

Irwin was 17th in the earlier race in tricky conditions, which was won by Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) from Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) and Ray, with Ryde coming home in eighth.

With two rounds of the title-deciding Showdown remaining at Oulton Park (October 3-5) and Brands Hatch (October 17-19), Ryde has a 31-point advantage over Ray, with Haslam 80 points further adrift in third.

Ryde said: “The weekend’s not been great for everyone, there’s been many red flags and the weather’s not great, so hats off to the organisers.

“It’s been a good day for me, we’ve salvaged some points with me and Brad, and I just set off in that race from pole and tried to stretch everyone as much as I could.

“I lost a bid with the front tyre towards the end and struggled, but hats off to Scott and Leon.”

Double race winner Redding, who is set to remain with the PBM Ducati team in 2026, said he was fired up to win in the limited edition Hager livery.

“I just thought ‘I’ve to win in these colours, whatever I do I have to win’,” said Redding, who was 15th in challenging conditions on Sunday in Race 2.

“To be honest I thought I had one more lap so I was lucky that I got the job done when I did, and I felt as a rider being able to overtake better this weekend… it’s something I’ve worked on and it’s been a weak point, so I’ve definitely upped my game there.

“Big thanks to the PBM team, Hager for their anniversary and thanks to all the fans here cheering me.”

Scott Swann was 12th and 16th on the Send My Bag/IWR Honda, while Richard Kerr (ROKiT BMW) was 20th and 21st.

In the British Supersport class, Dublin’s Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) won the Sprint race, with championship leader Rhys Irwin from Donegal in fourth on the Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki.

In a damp second race, Luke Stapleford snatched a last-gasp win from Joe Talbot at the final chicane, with Irwin fifth and Kennedy seventh.

Eugene McManus was sixth and seventh with Lee Johnston finishing ninth and tenth.

