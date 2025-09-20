Scott Redding won Saturday’s rain-hit opening race of the British Superbike Showdown at Assen in the Netherlands, which was red-flagged due to unsafe conditions.

Persistent rain, poor visibility and standing water around the course ultimately led the organisers to award half points after the race was stopped on lap 10 of 18.

With less than two-thirds distance completed, a restart was attempted over six laps, but conditions remained dangerous and the red flag went out again on the warm up lap.

A result was called, with Redding – who had been leading Haslam by over three seconds when the race was stopped – taking the win for the Hager PBM Ducati team based on positions at the end of lap nine.

Scott Redding won the opening BSB Showdown race at Assen in the Netherlands on the Hager PBM Ducati. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Danny Kent was third on the McAMS Yamaha ahead of Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda).

Championship leader Kyle Ryde (Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) extended his lead to 35 points over Bradley Ray, who crashed out of third place on the Raceways Yamaha. Reigning champion Ryde was sixth behind Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki).

Glenn Irwin, who will continue riding for the Nitrous Competitions Racing team in 2026 after extending his deal with the title-winning outfit, was 10th ahead of fellow Ulsterman Scott Redding (IWR Honda).

Donegal’s Richard Kerr was 15th on the ROKiT BMW.

Honda Racing UK’s Andrew Irwin is ruled out this weekend after undergoing surgery on his elbow following a crash at Donington Park.