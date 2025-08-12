Shaun Anderson loses Wiz Racing Norton ride for Classic TT as top contender linked to iconic rotary machine
Anderson was due to compete on the Wiz Racing Norton, which he recently rode to a dominant victory in the Classic Superbike race at the Tandragee 100.
However, he says he is “looking for further opportunities” ahead of the event after losing the ride.
Fellow Ulsterman Michael Dunlop – whose father Robert famously won on the factory JPS Norton at the North West 200 in the nineties – will compete in the Formula One race with his machine set to be confirmed imminently.
Anderson said: “Due to circumstances out of my control I will not be able to compete on the Wiz Norton.
“I will continue to look for further opportunities to compete in the Classic Superbike races, which will be an uphill struggle given the timeframe.”
Last year, Anderson pipped Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness to victory in the Senior Classic race for his maiden victory around the Mountain Course.
He won by just over a tenth of a second on the Beugger Racing Paton in the race, which was held over one lap after weather disruption.
The Ulsterman will again ride the Paton in the Historic Senior race at the Classic TT, with practice commencing on Wednesday, August 20.
The Classc TT is back this year as a standalone event after an absence of six years, with top TT names including Dunlop, Davey Todd, Dean Harrison, Ian Hutchinson, McGuinness, Nathan Harrison and Conor Cummins entered.
Several events will be held to mark the 25th anniversary of Joey Dunlop’s passing.
The Northern Ireland motorcycling legend claimed his final three TT wins in 2000, including a coveted victory in the Formula One race, only weeks before the 48-year-old died following a racing accident in Estonia.
A pop-up exhibition will celebrate Joey’s famous win on the Honda SP1 in the Formula 1 race a quarter of a century ago.
Undoubtedly, a special parade lap featuring Joey’s nephew and record 33-time TT winner Michael will be a highlight of the festival on Friday, August 29.