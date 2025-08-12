Banbridge rider Shaun Anderson has been left without a ride in the Formula One race at this month’s Classic TT due to “circumstances out of his control”.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Anderson was due to compete on the Wiz Racing Norton, which he recently rode to a dominant victory in the Classic Superbike race at the Tandragee 100.

However, he says he is “looking for further opportunities” ahead of the event after losing the ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Ulsterman Michael Dunlop – whose father Robert famously won on the factory JPS Norton at the North West 200 in the nineties – will compete in the Formula One race with his machine set to be confirmed imminently.

Shaun Anderson on his way to victory in the Classic Superbike race at the Tandragee 100 on the Wiz Racing Norton. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Anderson said: “Due to circumstances out of my control I will not be able to compete on the Wiz Norton.

“I will continue to look for further opportunities to compete in the Classic Superbike races, which will be an uphill struggle given the timeframe.”

Last year, Anderson pipped Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness to victory in the Senior Classic race for his maiden victory around the Mountain Course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He won by just over a tenth of a second on the Beugger Racing Paton in the race, which was held over one lap after weather disruption.

The Ulsterman will again ride the Paton in the Historic Senior race at the Classic TT, with practice commencing on Wednesday, August 20.

The Classc TT is back this year as a standalone event after an absence of six years, with top TT names including Dunlop, Davey Todd, Dean Harrison, Ian Hutchinson, McGuinness, Nathan Harrison and Conor Cummins entered.

Several events will be held to mark the 25th anniversary of Joey Dunlop’s passing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland motorcycling legend claimed his final three TT wins in 2000, including a coveted victory in the Formula One race, only weeks before the 48-year-old died following a racing accident in Estonia.

A pop-up exhibition will celebrate Joey’s famous win on the Honda SP1 in the Formula 1 race a quarter of a century ago.