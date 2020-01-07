Shaun Anderson will build season around Isle of Man TT after signing new deal with NW Racing for 2020

Banbridge man Shaun Anderson will build his season around the Isle of Man TT after signing to ride for Noel Williamson Racing for a second year.

Anderson, who works for KTM in Austria, will again ride a BMW S1000RR Superstock machine and will also have a Yamaha R6 in 2020.

His first outing at the Irish road races is scheduled for the Tandragee 100 in May and Anderson could return to the North West 200 this year, dependant on whether or not the Ulster Grand Prix will run in August.

The Northern Ireland man, who will undertake some European pre-season testing at the Slovakia Ring in April, will have a competitive race outing at Brno in the Czech Republic prior to Tandragee.

Anderson said: “I am more than happy to be back with NW Racing. I think 2019 was a solid season for us and we now have a great base to start from for 2020.

“The addition of a 600 to the stable will only give me more track time and miles, so hopefully I will be sharper and I can push us closer to the front. With one of the internationals in doubt this year it will put even more focus on the TT, but with great machinery, team members and my normal support crew around me, I am sure I have found a great place for me coming into the new season,” he added.

“That has given me an even greater focus in being prepared for the challenge that lies ahead.

“I am looking forward to getting back to racing as it has been a long winter and I’m delighted to have support once more from BMW Motorrad.”

Team boss Williamson said he was confident Anderson would be in a much stronger position going into this year’s TT.

“I am delighted to have Shaun on board for 2020 and hopefully he will be much better prepared for the TT this year,” he said.

“With Tandragee being the first Irish outing, we have included European races that will accommodate Shaun in many ways with his work and his travel.

“Shaun is a very professional rider, and with the team that we have around him he should be able to get the results that he is capable of.

“We also have some new sponsors on board, Paul Tate from DoorsPlusFloors.ie and Stephen Sloan from Hillhead Reclamation and Salvage in Ballyclare.

“A massive thanks also to Tolan Designs and Francis Courtney Engineering for all their work recently and we have renewed our association with JB22 Crane Hire, Jack Corry and Morrison BHP Online Store. Without these great supporters there would be no racing.”