Smiths Racing and Peter Hickman confirmed as BMW Motorrad's official international road racing team for 2020

Smiths Racing will be BMW Motorrad’s official international road racing team in 2020 with Peter Hickman, it has been confirmed.

The English team takes over from TAS Racing as the German manufacturer’s main factory-supported outfit on the roads after Hickman has consistently out-performed his rivals over the past few seasons on the S1000RR.

Hickman said: “I am really excited that BMW Motorrad have rewarded myself and the Smiths Racing team with official status for the international road races in 2020.

“The team deserve this reward after all their efforts these last few years and it’s exciting times ahead for us all. I can’t wait to get testing in the new year to be even more competitive than this year.”

Team manager Darren Jones said: “I’m really proud that BMW Motorrad have chosen Smiths Racing to be the official team for the roads campaign in 2020.

“This family-run team have come a long way in a relatively short space of time and achieved so much as a group of professional people, and in my opinion, it’s what we all deserve.

“Alan and Rebecca (Smith) have put so much into the sport and the BMW Motorrad brand. We had a good year with the all-new BMW S1000RR and I’m confident with BMW Motorrad behind us and some winter testing, we can push the boundaries even further.

“Peter is a big asset to all of us and his speed keeps on impressing. I’m confident there is more to come. Thank you to BMW Motorrad and all of our loyal sponsors for their continued support.”