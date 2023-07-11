News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Southern 100: Emergency services in attendance at 'serious' incident as practice delayed

Tuesday’s practice sessions at the Southern 100 have been delayed due to a ‘serious’ incident at the end of Superbike qualifying at the Billown course on the Isle of Man.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 19:55 BST

The organisers said the incident was being ‘assessed’ following a red-flag stoppage at the end of the session shortly before 7pm.

It is understood the incident occurred on the Castletown bypass along the start and finish straight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Current Southern 100 Solo champion Davey Todd claimed Superbike pole on the Padgett’s Honda on from Jamie Coward, with Michael Dunlop slotting into third on the front row on his Hawk Racing Honda.

A serious incident is being dealt with the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man. FILE PICTUREA serious incident is being dealt with the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man. FILE PICTURE
A serious incident is being dealt with the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man. FILE PICTURE
Most Popular

Coward led the Lightweight times for Supertwin machines in the first action of the evening from Rob Hodson and Paul Jordan.

One race is scheduled on Tuesday evening for the Superbike class.

Read More
Southern 100: Davey Todd seals Superbike pole for Senior race from Jamie Coward ...
Related topics:Emergency servicesMichael DunlopDavey ToddHonda