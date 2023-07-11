The organisers said the incident was being ‘assessed’ following a red-flag stoppage at the end of the session shortly before 7pm.

It is understood the incident occurred on the Castletown bypass along the start and finish straight.

Current Southern 100 Solo champion Davey Todd claimed Superbike pole on the Padgett’s Honda on from Jamie Coward, with Michael Dunlop slotting into third on the front row on his Hawk Racing Honda.

A serious incident is being dealt with the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man. FILE PICTURE

Coward led the Lightweight times for Supertwin machines in the first action of the evening from Rob Hodson and Paul Jordan.