Dunlop, riding the Hawk Racing Honda, is back in action for the first time since he won four races at the Isle of Man TT in June to become the second most successful rider ever at the event with 25 wins, one behind his uncle Joey.

The Ballymoney man lapped at 95.158mph around the 4.25-mile Billown course, which was just under four tenths slower than Manx rider Marcus Simpson, who squeezed in four laps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop completed three laps in the session, which was delayed after the roads closed 35 minutes later than scheduled after heavy showers in the afternoon left standing water on the course.

Michael Dunlop at Ballabeg on the Hawk Racing Honda during opening practice for the Southern 100. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press

Yorkshireman’s Jamie Coward was third fastest on the KTS Racing/Steadplan Honda at 95.010mph, with Cork’s Mike Browne in fourth on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW.

Dean Harrison – like Dunlop, a three-time Solo champion – was fifth quickest on the DAO Racing Kawasaki with a speed of 94.484mph, 1.5s down on early pacesetter Simpson, while Paul Jordan from Magherafelt completed the top six on the PreZ Racing Yamaha (94.236mph).

Reigning Solo champion Davey Todd was 22nd after pulling in with an issue with his Padgett’s Honda after doing two laps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lightweight session for Supertwin machines was red-flagged shortly after it began after an incident at Ballawhetstone.

Cork man Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW in first practice at the Southern 100. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press

The rider involved was confirmed as David McConnachy, who was reported to be conscious and talking, and has been taken to Noble’s Hospital for assessment.