The family of a Northern Ireland man who was tragically killed in his role as a race marshal following an incident at last year’s Southern 100 on the Isle of Man have attended a ceremony held in his honour.

On Monday, the Marshals Caravan at the event’s Club Headquarters was renamed ‘The Liam Clarke Centre’ in his honour.

The 66-year-old, who was originally from Londonderry but had moved to Wigan, lost his life along with Republic of Ireland racer Alan Connor (50) in the incident on the second day of the meeting in 2023.

A second rider and a spectator were also injured in the incident. The event was abandoned following the tragedy.

Mr Clarke’s wife Mandy and daughters Sabrina and Tina were welcomed by Club Chaplain and Welfare Officer Rev. John Coldwell before the facility was named in his honour.

Rev. Coldwell said: “Renaming the Marshals Unit was an apt tribute to a well-loved and liked marshal, who was happiest when with his fellow Orange Army colleagues.”

His daughter Sabrina added: “He would be buzzing at the thought he would be remembered in such a way; he liked his motorbikes, his road racing, the camaraderie of marshalling and a beer.